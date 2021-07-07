Nine Florida Correctional Venues Earn ACA Reaccreditation

By CN Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The American Correctional Association (ACA) reaccredited nine Florida Department of Corrections’ (FDC) correctional institutions at the recent American Correctional Association Commission on Standards and Accreditation panel hearings.

“Despite the unique challenges faced by correctional professionals this past year, FDC staff demonstrate resiliency and never cease to ensure our facilities meet and exceed nationally recognized professional standards. Earning an ACA accreditation is a testament of their devotion to maintaining a safe, professional and humane correctional system,” said Secretary Mark Inch. “Join me in commending these exceptional professionals and celebrating their achievement as nationwide leaders in corrections.”

Over the last year, ACA audit teams from across the country visited Apalachee, Liberty, Hamilton, Baker, Columbia, Okeechobee, Holmes and Calhoun Correctional Institutions and conducted comprehensive on-site audits of all aspects of prison operations. Each of these institutions were 100 percent compliant in mandatory standards, earning their respective reaccreditations.

FDC began the process of seeking nationally recognized accreditation from the ACA in 1968. All 50 of Florida’s major institutions are accredited by the ACA. The standards created and refined by the ACA represent fundamental correctional practices that ensure staff and inmate safety and security; enhance staff morale; improve record maintenance and data management capabilities; assist in protecting the agency against litigation; and improve the function of the facility or agency at all levels.

As Florida’s largest state agency, the Department of Corrections employs approximately 24,000 members statewide, incarcerates approximately 80,000 inmates and supervises nearly 145,000 offenders in the community.