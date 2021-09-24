People 

Mark Vickers

Correctional News 67 Views

Gallagher has announced the appointment of Mark Vickers as Business Development Manager responsible for the central southern region of the UK.

Mark Vickers joins Gallagher with a wealth of Channel Partner management experience. In his previous role, Mark was a PIDS Project Sales Manager responsible for creating a Channel Partner Programme and overseeing UK and export detection-based projects. Prior to this, he held a UK Channel Partner Manager role for more than 11 years.

“I wanted to join Team Gallagher because of the company’s strong reputation, along with the fact I believe Gallagher is a technology leader in the access control market,” explained Vickers. “I’m really looking forward to meeting my new Channel Partners, so I can start understanding their needs and aspirations.”