Gallagher has announced the appointment of Mark Vickers as Business Development Manager responsible for the central southern region of the UK.

Mark Vickers joins Gallagher with a wealth of Channel Partner management experience. In his previous role, Mark was a PIDS Project Sales Manager responsible for creating a Channel Partner Programme and overseeing UK and export detection-based projects. Prior to this, he held a UK Channel Partner Manager role for more than 11 years.

“I wanted to join Team Gallagher because of the company’s strong reputation, along with the fact I believe Gallagher is a technology leader in the access control market,” explained Vickers. “I’m really looking forward to meeting my new Channel Partners, so I can start understanding their needs and aspirations.”