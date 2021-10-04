Automated Medication Packaging & Delivery System

The InSite® In-Facility Medication Packaging and Dispensing System is a fully automated, onsite medication packaging and delivery system that provides remote dispensing for correctional facilities. By enabling secure, automated dispensing within your facility, it helps clinicians improve medication safety, reduces medication waste, and saves nurses time.

InSite transforms the process of medication dispensing in correctional facilities from a tedious, error prone set of tasks to an efficient, automated workflow. This ensures adherence to strict regulatory requirements as well as the legal rights of inmates. The InSite “on-demand” dispensing model is well positioned to meet the unique challenges of inmate populations.

