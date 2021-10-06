Philadelphia Department of Prisons Renews Contract with Corizon

By CN Staff

PHILADELPHIA—Corizon Health recently announced that the Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP) has renewed its contract for health services, to now include behavioral health, with options to extend through 2025. The agreement was won through competitive bidding and reaffirms the deep relationship between Corizon and the PDP.

Corizon first began serving the city of Philadelphia in 1993 and serves an average daily inmate population of approximately 4,500 individuals.

“We are honored to continue our work within the Philadelphia Department of Prisons,” said CEO James Hyman. “Corizon has a long, productive partnership with the PDP, and we are enthusiastic about the addition of the behavioral health contract.”

Since first earning the contract, Corizon has focused on the reduction of recidivism, developing programs that meet the ever-changing needs of the jails’ patient population and surrounding communities and partnering with local resources. In 2018, Corizon successfully implemented its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) to individuals diagnosed with an Opiate Use Disorder at the time of incarceration. Corizon also worked with the PDP to complete a treatment plan to eradicate Hepatitis C from the patient population and plan treatment on an on-going basis.

Corizon and the PDP also worked together in facing the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, developing processes and operations to manage the virus and protect patients.

Corizon Health, based in Brentwood, Tenn., is a provider of correctional healthcare services in the U.S, providing healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services.