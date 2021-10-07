Linda Bos was among the highly deserving individuals honored recently by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) at its annual award ceremony, where she was honored as one of the Supervisors/Managers of the Year. Bos serves as Human Resources Manager, Central Office, for the NDCS.

“The awards represent individual acts of leadership, innovation, community commitment, customer service and more,” noted NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “We have outstanding staff members who perform great work every day. This event is an opportunity to celebrate that success, in front of peers and other leaders from across the agency.”

NDCS has recognized outstanding leaders within the agency since 1992. Criteria for each award varies and nominations are solicited from across NDCS. Last year, award recipients were selected, but the ceremony itself was canceled due to COVID. Addressing this year’s crowd, Dir. Frakes pointed out that successful management of the virus was due in large part to the dedicated efforts of staff.