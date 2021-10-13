VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, recently announced its new VuScape VS10 Video Wall Controller. The compact and powerful VS10 is designed for small to medium size video wall deployments, powering up to 16 displays. It can be used as a destination or to capture and manage hybrid AV, IP, and IT sources, including web pages, RSS feeds, VNC, and more, allowing them to be encoded and distributed in an AV-over-IP-only infrastructure.

Among the most versatile video wall controllers available on the market, the VS10 can also be used as a complete video wall processor. It features four 4K outputs, allowing it to be used as a KVM workstation; decode ADDERLink ipeps+; perform VNC network capture; integrate with Milestone and Genetec video management systems; and decode IP cameras, websites, and local applications. The compact form factor allows the VS10 to be installed directly behind displays in scenarios where space is an issue. Easy to install, and with inventory to store, it can be replaced on the fly.

