Gallagher recently previewed their latest cloud-based security solution at GSX 2021, held in Orlando in late September.

Complementing Gallagher’s existing range of security solutions, their brand-new cloud offering delivers added flexibility for small to medium businesses and will be shared with GSX attendees ahead of its release in North America early next year.

Gallagher’s Vice President for the Americas, Scott Elliott, says, “Our best-in-class security solutions continue to make a meaningful and positive impact, and we’re looking forward to sharing these with the wider industry at GSX.

“Small to medium businesses have shown an eagerness for a simplified, high-quality security solution that meets the needs of less complex business environments – our cloud-based offering is designed to do just that.”

Visitors attending GSX took in Gallagher’s award-winning innovations, including their cyber security auditing tool, Security Health Check, and newly released cipher pad feature.

