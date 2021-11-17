Continuing to build on the growth of their European team, Gallagher have appointed James Rose to the position of Technical Account Manager for the North of England and Scotland, working alongside Technical Business Development Manager, Steve Natton.

Based in Newcastle upon Tyne, James has more than 15 years of security industry experience, holding accomplished roles across technical support, training, sales, and account management.

“James has a tremendously positive attitude and outlook on work and life and I’ve absolutely no doubt that he will thrive in our team and become an integral part of helping us achieve our shared goals,” says Steve Natton, Technical Business Development Manager, for Gallagher Europe. “James has all the qualities you look for in working and supporting our channel network – his attitude and approach to business will complement the Gallagher way.”

“The Gallagher culture was a key reason for why I wanted to join the business,” explains James Rose, Technical Account Manager, for Gallagher Europe. “How Gallagher operates really aligns with my own values, and I truly believe Gallagher’s technology is at the forefront of access control. I’m excited to start working with our products and meeting with our Channel Partners in the coming months.”

Gallagher’s General Manager for UK and Europe, Richard Huison, says: “With James’ technical expertise and experience he will play a key role in our continued growth across the North of England and Scotland. We pride ourselves on being a high performing team, and the technology we deliver, together with our culture, is what helps us attract some of the best talent within the security industry.”

James started his new role with Gallagher on 1 November 2021 and will work closely with Gallagher’s extensive network of Channel Partners.