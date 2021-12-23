STV recently announced it has promoted Athena Ullah to chief of staff. As chief of staff, Ullah plays an integral operational and strategic role for STV, providing direct assistance to the CEO and senior leadership team in the execution of corporate initiatives. Her responsibilities include enriching client relationship management, facilitating post-acquisition integration and advancing environmental and social governance.

Before her promotion to chief of staff, Ullah served STV as an operations and asset management consultant. Prior to joining the firm, she worked in operational and financial management in both public and private organizations. Ullah holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of California, Berkeley and a master’s degree in city planning from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.