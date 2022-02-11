Hospeco Brands Group’s Shopserve® microfiber towels are now available in a convenient dispensing box. These thin but durable 12” x 12” towels are perfect for quickly removing dirt, dust, and bacteria from surfaces requiring little to no chemicals. And now, with the convenient dispensing box, microfiber cleaning towels can be kept in areas where cleaning up or wiping down surfaces is a more constant undertaking, assuring maximum efficiency and efficacy.

Shopserve® microfiber towels are economical enough to be use as a disposable towel or can be laundered for limited reuse.

Shopserve microfiber cloths are made of polyester and polyamide. The fibers are more than 100 times smaller than a human hair, creating a larger volume of fibers touching a surface compared to traditional cotton cloths. The increased surface area makes Shopserve microfiber significantly more absorbent, seemingly lifting and trapping dust and dirt into their fiber web. Further, they are non-linting, making them ideal for cleaning and polishing applications. They also excel at absorbing grease and oil.

These general-purpose cleaning and detailing towels are suitable for applications as diverse as building services and maintenance, industrial, manufacturing, healthcare and more.

Shopserve is offered in a variety of colors including red, yellow, green, and blue to help prevent cross contamination and to indicate different chemical use. These machine washable, colorfast, edgeless towels are non-abrasive and won’t scratch surfaces.

Hospeco