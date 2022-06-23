VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, is unveiling version 3.2 updates to its award-winning TRx visualization and video wall management software. The new version adds a new plug-in for Genetec™ Security Center and an enhanced user interface and performance.

Built on an open, interoperable architecture, VuWall TRx version 3.2 continues to further the value offered by its innovative design. The unified visualization and comprehensive video wall management platform allows organizations to grow their pool of equipment as their needs evolve.

By integrating with Genetec Security Center, customers have a comprehensive system for complete video wall control where operators can manage and visualize IP cameras along with other content sources from a single easy-to-use platform. It allows control room operators to manage VuWall video wall controllers; change feeds and displays content directly from the Genetec Security Center interface without switching applications; and control the video wall system, including Genetec cameras and content from other sources such as web apps, maps, RSS feeds, HDMI devices and computers with intuitive, drag-and-drop operation.

In addition to third-party interoperability, TRx version 3.2 boasts improved UI reactivity and performance. With TRx, organizations can effortlessly manage an unlimited number of devices and perform multiple tasks simultaneously without slowing down. The system’s ultra-responsiveness guarantees an exceptionally smooth user experience.

