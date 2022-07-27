According to The Vision Council, 45% of all head injuries are eye injuries.

Furthermore, vision loss is a top ten disability among workers 18 and older.

They estimate that 90 percent of these injuries are preventable.

Pilot Neo safety goggles have blue light filtration and are ideal for all activities requiring exposure to alternating high and low light and adapt to environments with extreme temperatures.

Key Features: Bi-material comfort frame, adjustable neoprene strap, and patented PLATINUM anti-fog coating.

Its co-injected, vented frame guarantees unequalled adaptability and comfort while the neoprene strap improves its resistance to temperature, fire, tearing and chemical products.

Bolle Safety