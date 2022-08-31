Pauly Jail Hosting Educational Mental Health Seminar

By CN Staff

INDIANAPOLIS—Pauly Jail Building Co. has invited the industry to join them for the Pauly Jail Mental Health Seminar on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The date is quickly approaching – and Pauly is reaching out to architects, construction managers, and vendors to remind everyone to invite counties and other team members that haven’t signed up for this event. The event will be hosted at the Indianapolis Marriott North from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with breakfast and registration taking place during the first 45 minutes.

This is a free webinar and seminar and those that cannot make it in person can join via webinar.

Pauly is reportedly set to present its best line-up of speakers to date. Topics will all address the ongoing mental health crisis and how it can impact ongoing and upcoming projects in the corrections industry. Speakers to include:

Justice Christopher Goff, Indiana Supreme Court

Deanna Dwenger, Indiana Department of Corrections

Representative Greg Steuerwald, Indiana House of Representatives

Jay Chaudhary, Indiana Family & Social Services Administration

TJ Rogers, Accurate Controls, Inc.

Milica Vidovich, NORIX

Mike Smith, SteelCell of North America

Those who would like to attend can CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Check out the latest trailer for the seminar here.