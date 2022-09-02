VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, has announced that its TRx centralized management software is certified by the Genetec™ Development Acceleration Program to run with Genetec™ Security Center 5.10. The new plug-in allows Security Center operators to control content and manage video walls directly from the familiar Security Desk interface without switching between applications, improving operational workflow and efficiencies.

With a simple drag-and-drop operation, operators can remotely display and control layouts from any source on video walls directly from Genetec’s interface — such as live video camera sequences as well as play back streams from a video server. In addition to IP content, the plug-in can manage video wall content that is not directly related to the Genetec system, such as control data; HDMI inputs; and local applications, including maps and web pages. The greatest benefit is the ability to mix all the sources together, where all content can be viewed on one large canvas or video wall.

