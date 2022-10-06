Work-related skin diseases account for approximately 50% of occupational illnesses and 25% of all lost workdays. Protecting the skin from prolonged exposure to liquids — even clean water — is critical to fighting skin disease. Brass Knuckle® SmartFlex™ Full Coat Liquid Resistant Gloves (BK350) feel light and provide allover protection from liquid exposure, sealing out liquids and keeping hands dry, to make them less prone to skin diseases.

SmartFlex BK350 provides this allover protection from liquid penetration all while hands get cozy in a soft polyester seamless knit liner. Soft and seamless means long-wearing comfort and nothing to rub or chafe. Meanwhile, the durable natural latex coating covers the full front and back of the hand to seal out moisture.

To reduce the risk of skin disease, consider multipurpose gloves that inspire compliance. For example, protection from liquids may not be enough if a glove’s lack of grip prevents the wearer from using the necessary tools for the job. To that end, SmartFlex 350 has an additional double dip of latex foam on the palm that provides excellent grip, abrasion resistance, and tear resistance. Although not recommended for oily applications, this glove is an excellent dry or wet gripper virtually anywhere else.

Like all Brass Knuckle® gloves, SmartFlex BK350 is made to fit comfortably. Fingers are tapered and curved. Sizing is carefully considered, and gloves are manufactured to the highest tolerances to ensure flex points match up to the wearer’s knuckles.

Brass Knuckle