Cementex, the safety tool specialists, highlights the Cementex 17 Cal/cm2 Arc Rated Face Shield (AFS-180) with hard hat. The AFS-180 features a molded shape to provide minimal distortion with exceptional Visible Light Transfer (VLT). This face shield will be included in the Category 2 Contractor, UltraLite and Feature Series PPE kits. They are in stock and available to ship immediately.

Cementex Arc Rated Face Shields are made of durable polycarbonate with anti-fog and scratch resistant coatings. The long length, chin cup, and sides provide superior coverage and protection around energized equipment. The brow shield deflects impact of Arc Blast and the translucent sides and chin cup provide improved peripheral vision.

This face shield meets the requirements of: NFPA 70E, CSA Z462, ASTM F2178, ANSI Z87.1, ANSI Z89.1, and CSA Z94.1.

The AFS-180 Face Shield is available for purchase through Cementex distributors.

Cementex