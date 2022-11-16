Perforated Coil Aluminum

Lorin Industries, Inc. highlights its coil anodized aluminum for perforated aluminum projects in architectural and construction applications. Perforated anodized aluminum delivers functionality, superior durability, and excellent aesthetics. The cost-effective coil anodizing process, pioneered by Lorin, protects the aluminum while also improving its aesthetic properties and durability.

The perforated aluminum promotes airflow without the addition of mechanical ventilation systems, making it ideal for use in parking garages. Perforated anodized aluminum is gaining in popularity in other architectural and construction applications for its aesthetic qualities and other functional benefits, like screening sunlight, particulates, and noise. Though other metals can be perforated, anodized aluminum is typically specified for the building construction industry because of its high strength-to-weight ratio, recycled content, corrosion resistance, and more.

Lorin perforated aluminum can be installed on architectural projects with standard electric hand tools: drills, impact guns, levels, etc. Once sized for installation, most panels are light enough to install without a crane, thus lowering installation costs and risks.

Lorin coil anodizes the aluminum after it has been perforated, in order to protect even the inside edges of perforations and thus ensure that color is consistent throughout the entire perforated anodized aluminum installation. Lorin enables customers to select the size of the perforations of the perforated metal, thus meeting a wide range of functional and aesthetic needs.

