Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, announced that Patti Esposito, RA, has joined the firm as a senior associate and senior project architect in its Sacramento, California, office. She joins the firm to support public sector projects on the West Coast, primarily in California.

Esposito has more than 30 years of experience, previously working for Roebbelen Contracting, Inc. as a project executive and design manager. She brings a combination of architecture and design-build expertise, working with many public sector clients and design-build partners in the western region. Esposito’s project background includes public safety, secure housing, health, library, administrative, and other civic facilities.

Esposito will be responsible for leading the capture and execution of major public sector projects. She will also work directly with new and existing clients to develop and maintain relationship continuity.

“Patti’s experience in architecture and design-build will be key in supporting our strategic plans for the California market and design-build delivery,” said Dewberry Senior Associate and Business Unit Manager Will Oren, AIA, NCARB. “We’re excited to welcome Patti to our team and look forward to her role in continuing to grow our architectural practice in the region.”

Esposito earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo (1991).