VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, has partnered with SkySoft-ATM, an innovative solutions provider for air traffic management and control rooms, to enhance control room operations with a comprehensive and integrated video wall solution. SkySoft’s best-in-class recording and playback solution is now compatible with VuWall’s TRx Centralized Video Wall Management Platform.

SkySoft’s software enables organizations to record the content of a video wall of any size, thanks to its modular and scalable architecture. This aligns perfectly with VuWall’s own approach to visualization systems. Together, the companies solve the challenge of recording the huge number of pixels of a video wall with full synchronicity.

In modern control rooms, a constant increase of live visual information and data streams come together. Operators must collaborate on a variety of systems, where they are able to act and react in real time. But when decisions must be made within seconds, sometimes operators need to have a second look for post-action review. SkySoft’s software features encrypted storage of video and audio data, with export capabilities; integration with third-party video and audio sources; and an intuitive, easy-to-use replay user interface.

Users can benefit from a seamless visualization experience that includes recording content from video walls or desktops that are powered by VuWall’s video wall processors and managed by VuWall’s TRx centralized software platform.

