The Bernard P. Harrison Award of Merit was recently presented to B. Sue Medley-Lane, RN, CCHP-A, corporate infection prevention and control director for Centurion Health, for demonstrated excellence and service to advance the correctional health care field. In a career spanning almost 50 years, Ms. Medley-Lane has directed infection control programs and developed policies, procedures, and processes for multiple correctional facilities, earning a national reputation. She is a voice for correctional health care on the local, state, and national level; she serves on multiple task forces, consults with the CDC and other agencies, and is a prolific speaker. During the COVID pandemic, she became the trusted source of accurate, up-to-date information for Centurion employees and patients alike. She is dedicated to teaching and mentoring the next generation and promotes correctional health care as a career to nursing students.

NCCHC’s annual awards pay tribute to leaders and innovators who have enriched the correctional health care field. This year’s awards were presented Oct. 24 during the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Correctional Health Care in Las Vegas.