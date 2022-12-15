Senstar, a leading provider of sensing and information management solutions for the protection of critical infrastructure, recently announced its European expansion with the appointment of Gabriel Furtado as Regional Sales Manager position covering Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

“Gabriel has helped Senstar develop various markets in North and South America,” said Alain Grinbaum, Senior Sales Director. “I am confident he will be successful in this new role. Gabriel’s qualifications of being a degreed Electrical Engineer with both Field Sales Engineering and Regional Sales Management experience makes him the logical choice.”

Gabriel has held various positions at Senstar since 2014. Prior to Senstar he worked in the security industry selling and supporting IP video surveillance solutions. Gabriel holds an Electrical Engineering degree from Pontificia Universidade Catolica in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and a Masters in Product Management from the Escuela Superior de Publicidade e Marketing (ESPM).

“I look forward to building on our success and helping customers integrate Senstar’s innovative solutions in their security and business intelligence systems from my homeland – Portugal,” said Furtado, who is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish and English.