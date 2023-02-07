Comfortable Work Boots

Built for the rigorous conditions and with all day comfort for work on jobsites and farms, but with the style to transition to casual outings, the Georgia Boot Wedge collection is packed with comfort, performance and style.

The AMP LT POWER WEDGE includes a comfortable heat-resistant 8-inch work boot packed with performance features such as a chemical-resisting leather upper with a Tec-Tuff leather vamp and reflective accents; a 3-D molded counter pocket to lock your heel in

place and provide added comfort; and a removable insole that is a polyurethane base topped with a layer of memory foam for great rebound and cushioning.

