Award-winning global security leader, Gallagher, has announced that Melissa Vidakovic has been named Marketing Director for the Americas. Melissa joins Gallagher with nearly 20 years of marketing experience in technology and software for companies across North America.

Prior to Gallagher, Melissa served as Director of Marketing for brands ranging from Enterprise Solutions and TransitTech to start-ups in Mobile Ticketing and Logistics FinTech, demonstrating the depth of expertise she brings to the role. Melissa’s experience covers both B2B and B2C marketing with a special emphasis on brand and product growth, strategy, and “the intersection between technology and the human experience,” as Melissa put it.

“I’m excited to join the Gallagher team as the new Marketing Director,” she added. “I’ve spent the last 18 years helping technology and software organizations bring their stories to life and deliver their solutions to market. While I’m new to the security industry, I have extensive marketing experience across a variety of industries and tech solutions and I’m eager to dive in and help Gallagher be known as the leader in security solutions.”

In addition to her marketing experience, Melissa is a certified yoga instructor and when not developing marketing strategies or teaching yoga, Melissa can be found enjoying the outdoors with her family.

Melissa is based in Gallagher’s Canton, Ga., office and will be responsible for marketing direction throughout North, Central, and South America. She will be joining the Gallagher team at ISC West from March 29-31 and hopes everyone will stop by booth #18109 to say hello and learn more about the Gallagher brand.