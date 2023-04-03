TimeKeeping Systems, Inc. Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

By CN Staff

SOLON, Ohio—TimeKeeping Systems, Inc., the developer of GUARD1 Real Time and GUARD1 Plus software, has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to data security in the correctional and behavioral healthcare markets.

The audit, conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, verified that the company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed to ensure that customers’ personal assets are safeguarded.

“As a company that serves the corrections, behavioral healthcare, and juvenile justice facilities, protecting our customers’ information is extremely important,” said Barry Markwitz, President of TimeKeeping Systems, Inc. “Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance validates our commitment to data security and protection with third party checks and balances.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

“A SOC 2 audit is a statement about an organization’s commitment to protecting their information,” said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC Practice Lead at A-LIGN. “As a trusted third-party assessment firm, A-LIGN independently evaluates client data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls, and security posture. TimeKeeping Systems, Inc.’s SOC 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection, as well as compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats.”

“We are proud of this achievement and will continue to prioritize the security and protection of our customers’ information,” said Markwitz. “Our SOC 2 Type 2 attestation assures you that Guard1 security, procedures, practices, and internal controls are audited by an independent, licensed third-party organization.”