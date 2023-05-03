Organizer of The Security Event – Nineteen Group – has presented President and Executive Director of the Gallagher Group, Sir William Gallagher with an award that recognises his incredible ‘Contribution to the Security Industry’.

Over the course of his over 60-year career, Sir William has consistently demonstrated exceptional vision by identifying emerging opportunities within the security industry and leading his team to create highly innovative products that are competitive on a global scale. The award comes as the Gallagher Group celebrates its 85th anniversary.

On receiving the ‘Contribution to the Security Industry’ accolade, Sir William said:

“What an honour to receive this award. Over the course of my career, I have been privileged to have been able to build upon the company that my father set up back in 1938. Through his invention of the electric fence, Gallagher has been able to forge a successful global company across the animal management and security industries.

“No one sets a higher standard in the security industry than Gallagher Security. As the Gallagher Group celebrates our 85th anniversary, I am immensely proud of the company culture we have cultivated – a culture of excellence, a culture of innovation, and a culture of challenging ourselves to go further to solve critical, real-world problems”.

Group Director of Nineteen Group and organiser of The Security Event, Tristan Norman presented the award to Sir William and said:

“Sir William Gallagher is synonymous with the security industry, wielding formidable expertise and pioneering innovations that propel our illustrious global security community forward. Without reservation, I believe Sir William is the rightful recipient of the inaugural ‘Contribution to the Security Industry Award’.

“This award is a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion for the security industry, as well as his contributions over many decades which have played a significant role in shaping the industry into what it is today. Sir William’s expertise and knowledge have been instrumental in helping the industry adapt to changing technologies and emerging threats, and his leadership has inspired many others to follow in his footsteps. We are honoured to recognise Sir William’s contributions and look forward to his continued impact on the security industry for years to come.”