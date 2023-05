Hanwha Vision’s PNM-9031RV is an outdoor, network, vandal, multi-sensor dome camera delivering panoramic views with stitched images, ideal for discreet monitoring in corrections facilities. The camera is capable of 15MP @ 20fps (5MP X 4 sensors), with triple codec H.265/H.264/MJPEG and WiseStream II, WDR 120dB, heatmapping, IP66/IK10/NEMA4X, and TPM 2.0 for enhanced cybersecurity.

