Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, highlights its range of Russelectric® automatic transfer switches with bypass/isolation, which allows the transfer switch portion to be isolated and de-energized for maintenance, testing, or repair. The Russelectric RTS-30 Series and Russelectric RTS-03 Series transfer switches provide all the functions of a Russelectric automatic transfer switch plus the ability to bypass power from a live source to load in the event the transfer switch is disabled.

Russelectric RTS-30 Series automatic transfer switches with manual bypass/isolation are the most complete line of 480 VAC 30-cycle and 3-cycle UL tested switches available today. They have been fully tested, listed, and labeled for 30-cycle and 3-cycle closing and withstand ratings under UL-1008. Full draw-out construction allows safe and easy removal of the transfer switch, eliminating the need to make any electrical or mechanical disconnections. Russelectric is the only manufacturer that offers both fail-safe and maintenance bypass switch designs.

Built rugged for long life, minimum maintenance, and trouble-free service, the RTS-30 Series features contact assemblies designed to handle the rigors of 30-cycle closing and withstand performance and offer exceptional arc- and track-resistance. The main contact pad material is designed to prevent overheating, and stationary contact pad material prevents welding during high fault current conditions.

Russelectric