Video Management Solution

VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, has announced the availability of its PAK KVM feature in version 3.5 of the TRx centralized management platform. The new feature enhances PAK nodes with KVM functionality and support for the VuStream 350 IP KVM encoder, the latest addition to the VuStream family of encoders and decoders.

The newest version 3.5 of VuWall’s award-winning TRx video wall management platform now combines AV-over-IP distribution, advanced multivideo wall control, and KVM management. The new PAK KVM feature allows operators to seamlessly control local and remote IP sources using a keyboard and mouse on their personal video wall, on local displays, or on the main video wall, which are driven by VuWall’s award-winning PAK video wall and KVM nodes. PAK is a scalable, networked, multiview node that is now available with KVM capabilities. With this cost-effective and compact appliance, integrators can simplify video wall deployments, reducing project risk and offering improved reliability.

As part of VuWall’s ecosystem, PAK is managed by the TRx centralized management software platform. With TRx, users can configure, manage, and distribute virtually any source type to any display with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface. TRx ensures interoperability in a multibrand AV-over-IP infrastructure and enables users to easily create customized control panels to run in a browser, on a tablet, or on a mobile device without any programming using its built-in control panel designer. The new TRx KVM capabilities are ideal for multiroom visualization, situational awareness, control rooms, and remote operator environments.

The new VuStream 350 IP KVM encoder appliance securely delivers high-quality video up to 4K over standard Gigabit Ethernet at low bit rates and ultralow latency. VuStream 350 transmits HDMI video and audio as well as a keyboard and mouse on an encrypted AES-256 signal. VuStream 350 is fully compatible with VuWall’s TRx centralized management software, ControlVu PoE touch panels, and PAK video wall and KVM nodes.

