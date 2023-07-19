New York City Department of Correction Commissioner Louis A. Molina recently appointed Frank Dwyer as Deputy Commissioner for Public Information. Dwyer will serve as chief spokesperson for the agency, overseeing the 24/7 press office operations and managing all external and internal communications for the department.

“Frank is a dedicated public servant who brings decades of experience in city government, public safety, and journalism to my team. He shares my commitment to drive us forward, together,” said Commissioner Louis Molina. “He is a proven leader and a skilled professional who has helped lead communications in our city at major incidents and during some of its most difficult crises.”

“New York City’s Boldest are an extraordinary group of women and men who serve their fellow New Yorkers with true courage and professionalism. They have one of the toughest jobs in the city and I am honored for the opportunity to share their important stories,” said new Deputy Commissioner Dwyer. “I’m excited to join Commissioner Molina and his executive team as they work tirelessly to improve the department, the safety of its facilities, and the training of its members.”

Dwyer most recently served as Fire Department, City of New York’s (FDNY) Deputy Commissioner for Public Information and External Affairs, the senior communications executive for the agency. In that role, he operated as chief spokesperson and led the agency’s mission-driven public safety agenda to reduce fires, deaths, and injuries to civilians. Notably, Dwyer was FDNY’s chief spokesperson throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and oversaw internal and external communications for the most successful recruitment and diversity campaign in FDNY history.

Prior to his time in government, Dwyer worked at WNBC as News Operations Manager and as Assignment Editor from 2005-2008, where he won an Emmy for his role in breaking news coverage; and at NY1 as Assignment Editor from 2002-2005. He began his career in journalism at WNBC in June 2001, working on the assignment desk. Dwyer earned his B.A. in Mass Communication and English at Iona University (formerly Iona College).