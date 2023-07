Stay cool and comfortable throughout your workday with Pyramex’s range of evaporative cooling solutions. Pyramex’s innovative cooling towels, cooling vests, hard hat pads, and hard hat neck shades are designed to provide instant relief in hot environments. Simply submerge these products in water, wring them out, and enjoy the cooling effect on the body. The layers of the material effectively absorb the water, delivering long-lasting cooling and added comfort.

