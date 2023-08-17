Hexagonal Luminaire

Kenall Manufacturing is expanding its offering of “virtually impenetrable” correctional lighting with the new Mighty Mac® HXSS. Along with the Mighty Mac SSAS, CCS and WCBHS, the HXSS is part of a family of unique, completely doorless luminaires designed to prevent inmate access into the lighting, deterring weaponization of components and promoting the safety and security of staff and inmates.

The hexagonal HXSS luminaire’s stainless steel housing bolts directly to the ceiling with tamper-proof hardware, preventing contraband concealment and reducing or eliminating the need for cells to be emptied for routine maintenance. The HXSS delivers appropriate footcandle levels using just one fixture per cell, and it is appropriate for use in behavioral health settings, as the flat lens is specifically designed to be ligature resistant.

“The new Mighty Mac® HXSS and other doorless luminaires have been embraced by the correctional community, and reflect the commitment Kenall Manufacturing has to protect those who live and work in the detention, security and behavioral health space,” stated Bill Blackley, Senior Director of Marketing.

