The Service Tech Kit from Cementex utilizes the Veto Pro Pac® Tech Pac® to store and transport a carefully selected combination of top-quality insulated tools. This kit includes a pack with 56 tool pockets of varying sizes and two separate storage bays. With storage pockets for a manifold gauge, hose, and cable, as well as 9 D-rings, the pack accommodates a range of tools and accessories. The pack material has been load tested to 830 pounds and features a variety of weatherproof materials, as well as adjustable padded shoulder straps.

