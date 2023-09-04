Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Certification

Corrections officers have higher rates of burnout, PTSD, anxiety and depression. Equip yourself and others with the skills to recognize and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges by getting certified in Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) for Corrections Professionals.

This course uses community-specific scenarios, activities and videos to teach the skills you need to support peers and connect them with the appropriate resources in accordance with facility policies.

Decrease stigma, address tough challenges and make a positive difference in the lives of those around you with the practical and evidence-based MHFA Action Plan.

National Council for Mental Wellbeing