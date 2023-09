For over 75 years, Georgia Boot® has been a leader in the work footwear market and is dedicated to building the hardest working boots. This season, the brand has added to its tried and true AMP LT Wedge collection two new waterproof 8” and 6” (pictured) lace up boots for maximum comfort and traction.

The Georgia Waterproof system comes equipped with a heavily fortified defense against water, because dry feet are happy feet.

Georgia Boot