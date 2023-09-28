Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver recently announced the promotion of Roderick Clanton to Warden at Montgomery State Prison (SP), effective October 1, 2023. As Warden, Clanton will be responsible for overseeing staff and supervising 396 medium security male offenders.

“Roderick has been a dedicated and dependable leader while upholding the GDC mission for 19 years,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver.” “We are confident that his correctional knowledge and leadership skills will benefit the staff and offenders at Montgomery SP.”

Clanton began his career with the GDC in 2004 as a Correctional Officer at Smith State Prison (SP). In 2007, he was promoted to Sergeant at the Long Pre-Release Center. Clanton was promoted in 2010 to Lieutenant at Smith SP and Assistant Superintendent at Long Unit in 2019. In 2022, he was promoted to Superintendent at Bacon Probation Detention Center/Transitional Center, and in 2023 he was reassigned to Superintendent at the Long Unit, where he currently serves.

Clanton’s departmental training includes Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Management Training, Sergeants Academy, Professional Management Program through Columbus State University, Advanced Management Training, Assistant Superintendent Academy, Wardens Pre-Command, Supervision I, II, and III, and Management I, II, and III.