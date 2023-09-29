Surveillance Camera Warranty

i-PRO Americas Inc., a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, recently announced the i-PRO Endurance 7-year Camera Warranty on its full line of cameras. i-PRO is the only security camera manufacturer to offer a standard 7-year warranty across its entire line of surveillance cameras. The i-PRO Endurance 7-year Camera Warranty exceeds the i-PRO existing warranty by two years, enabling a 40% longer technology refresh cycle and underscoring the company’s confidence in its quality-engineered products.

i-PRO Americas President Bill Brennan said, “The i-PRO Endurance warranty underscores our confidence in the quality of our products. In essence, it represents a lifetime warranty. We are committed to bringing forth new products that exceed our customers’ expectations and withstand the test of time.”

The i-PRO Endurance 7-year Camera Warranty helps customers avoid unplanned replacement camera purchases that impact budgets, while its superior engineering reduces the occurrence of failures that may expose critical infrastructure to physical security threats. Partners can also expect fewer service calls. And, in the unlikely event of a failure, i-PRO offers advanced replacement units so that cameras can be replaced simultaneously with the uninstall of non-functioning cameras, sparing partners an additional trip on-site and the associated costs.

i-PRO