Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (Yanmar CE North America), encompassing the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV brands, has hired Linda Haensel for the organization’s newly created Director of Human Resources role. Haensel is responsible for human resources training and development, the enhancement of organizational culture, and employee recruitment and retention as the company prepares for significant expected growth.

“We added Linda in the Director of HR position knowing we have sizable growth goals which will only be accomplished through an outstanding team,” said Tate Johnson, president of Yanmar CE North America. “Linda’s deep HR experience in manufacturing environments positions her well to build from the great start we have and cement Yanmar CE North America as a leading employer in the compact equipment industry and ensure we breed a culture of customer focus.”

Haensel draws from her more than 20 years of human resources experience with large manufacturing companies to oversee employee relations strategy, drive organizational effectiveness, and champion talent acquisition and retention. She brings seasoned knowledge of best practices and an ability to look at processes and improve them.

The addition of Haensel to the team ties into Yanmar Compact Equipment North America’s other growth efforts, including a 32,000-square-foot expansion to its Grand Rapids, Minn., facility due for completion in Spring 2024.