Hearing Protection Earmuff

The Passive Pro Base Level earmuff features a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 23dB with sound-absorbing internal foam, providing significant hearing protection from potentially harmful noises. In addition, the earmuff’s dielectric construction makes it an ideal choice for use in various industrial environments, including those that present potential electrical risks.

The earmuff features soft, easy-to-clean ear cushions along with a low-profile design with height-adjustment to ensure a comfortable fit for a wide range of head sizes. The earmuff’s vented headband adds an extra layer of comfort and convenience, making it an excellent option for extended wear in various work environments. Its adjustable headband also allows for easy transport with the ability to quickly attach to any bag, backpack or belt loop.

The Passive Pro Base Level earmuff is also available with the option of custom imprinting, allowing companies to customize the earmuffs with their own logo and branding.

Pyramex