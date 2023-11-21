AI-Enabled Camera Line

i-PRO Co. Ltd., a global leader in professional security solutions for surveillance and public safety, today announced a revolutionary new line of cameras that turn non-AI network cameras into AI smart devices. Using AI onsite learning, the new X Series enables users to teach the camera about specific objects they want to monitor. With support for up to nine AI applications, it is the most powerful AI camera to date from i-PRO.

A unique aspect of the X Series camera is its ability to significantly enhance traditional cameras with AI capabilities. The AI Processing Relay is an innovative feature that allows customers to add AI capabilities to their existing, non-AI, surveillance cameras, including cameras from other manufacturers, making them smarter and more efficient. This cost-effective solution improves existing surveillance systems and further reduces false alarms.

The new on-site AI learning feature lets customers teach the camera about custom objects they wish to identify and search for or track. For example, operators could teach the camera to count forklifts passing through the camera’s field of view to provide new metrics about operational efficiency.

The new X Series includes 16 new camera models including eight bullet cameras, four interior domes, and four exterior domes with 2, 5, and 6MP options plus 4K models. With Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) of up to 144dB and IR illumination to 70 meters, image performance is unparalleled in all conditions. Designed and manufactured in Japan, the NDAA compliant cameras support the highest level of cybersecurity with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification, secure boot, and GlobalSign digital certificates.

i-PRO