VADOC Hosts Multi-Agency Drill at Greensville Correctional Center

RICHMOND—In a strong showing of inter-agency cooperation, the Virginia Department of Corrections, Virginia State Police, Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and Greensville County Fire and Emergency Services participated in a quarterly drill at Greensville Correctional Center Wednesday, December 6.

The drill included a mock hostage situation, hostage negotiation tactics and breach and rescue simulations.

Attendees at the drill included: Virginia Delegate Otto Wachsmann (R-75th District, which includes Greensville County), Greensville County Sheriff William T. Jarratt Jr., Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Marcus Anderson, VADOC Director Chad Dotson, VADOC Chief of Corrections Operations A. David Robinson, VADOC Deputy Director of Administration Joseph Walters and leadership from Virginia State Police.

“Drills like this demonstrate the importance of cooperation between other state agencies and localities,” said Director Dotson. “You hope that these types of situations never happen, but our agencies are continuously training and refining our techniques to make sure we are always prepared.”

The VADOC thanks its partners for their participation in the drill – and for their continued support in helping to create long-lasting public safety.