Customizable Shields & Vests

Integris Composites, a global leader in armor protection for the world’s elite military and law-enforcement units, displayed its new “make your own shield” concept and soft body armor vests at Milipol Paris 2023, Nov. 14–17 at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

Integris, the new name for TenCate Advanced Armour, is continuing the company’s quarter-century emphasis on safety, reliability and survivability.

The new shield line is designed to respond to law enforcement and military organizations, which frequently want designs tailored to their procedures.

The addition of new equipment in the past year enables Integris to make shields that are specific to a customer’s needs for shape, size and weight, but with a significantly shorter lead time and at a price like that of larger series.

Integris