SteelCell of Baldwin, Ga., recently named Doug Bruhns as Vice-President of Business Development overseeing sales and marketing for SteelCell and new product lines across the country. Bruhns brings over 25 years of experience promoting efficient modular designs and the value of high-quality modular construction in jails and prisons nationwide. Bruhns was formerly with Oldcastle Infrastructure for 25 years and was responsible for growing Oldcastle’s precast modular business from a regional business to a national business. Bruhns brings extensive knowledge of modular construction, manufacturing and experience with other potential markets such as mission critical infrastructure, telecommunications, and electrical distribution. This experience will enhance SteelCell’s efforts to diversify the business and continue to focus on expanding the footprint and product offering to Justice clients.

SteelCell is the leader in the innovation and production of steel jail and prison modules and recently launched a new product CareAffirm focused on normative solutions for behavioral and mental health patient rooms, along with the recent purchase of Midwest Portland to enhance the product offering with a detention hardware product line.