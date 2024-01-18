Medium-Duty Work Glove

Brass Knuckle® SmartCut™ (BKCR303) offers triple-threat benefits with A2 cut protection, amazing dexterity, and superior grip. Now improved with better tactile sensitivity, better fit, and the same great protection.

OSHA estimates that over 70 percent of hand and arm injuries could be prevented with the proper protective equipment. That means considering form and fit as well as function. A glove that fits well promotes compliance. It’s one that workers will want to wear.

BKCR303 starts with ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber for ANSI cut resistance level A2 protection and thinner, 13-gauge material for dexterity. A non-sticky polyurethane (PU) coating on the palm and fingers creates a solid-gripping glove. Polyurethane also delivers enhanced puncture protection and abrasion resistance, all without adding bulk or reducing sensitivity.

The glove is designed specifically to provide enhanced flexibility and deliver the right balance of protection, performance, and comfort for medium-duty jobs. SmartCut BKCR303 is the natural choice for material-handling applications requiring cut resistance and dexterity.

The polyurethane palm and finger coat delivers excellent grip even against oils, fats, and greases. An uncoated back and wrist improves ventilation, while a seamless and stretchable full knit wrist provides a snug fit and prevents dirt, debris, and cold from getting inside the glove. Color-coded cuffs easily indicate glove size.

Brass Knuckle