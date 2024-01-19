We at CN are saddened to share the news from Willoughby that Tim Willoughby—second-generation owner of Willoughby Industries—passed away on January 2, 2024, at 81 years of age.

Tim and his wife, Pam, were instrumental in growing Willoughby into the successful company it is today. Tim was an outstanding leader and mentor to many of his co-workers, and his creative spirit drove the company to new heights. Tim will be deeply missed by Pam, his family, friends, and Willoughby Industries family.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, January 10, with memorial services that followed. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, you please make memorial contributions to Camp Allendale, 4605 South Allendale Drive, Trafalgar, Indiana 46181.

Read Tim’s obituary at https://www.matthewsmortuary.com/obituary/tim-willoughby for more information and to share your condolences with the family.