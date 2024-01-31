VADOC Shares Expertise with Visiting Delegation from Morocco

By CN Staff

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) recently welcomed a delegation from Morocco and shared its expertise on the corrections accreditation process.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the VADOC hosted the Moroccan General Delegation of the Penitentiaries and Reinsertion Administration at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells.

The two-day study visit was provided through an ongoing partnership with the United States Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). VADOC officials led direct, in-person exchanges on the process of accreditation, maintenance of accreditation status, and reaccreditation to the Moroccan delegation. VADOC also welcomed the delegation to review prison facilities and infrastructure.

Morocco and the United States have a treaty of peace and friendship dating back to 1786, which remains one of the longest unbroken relationships in U.S. history. The Morocco General Delegation of the Penitentiaries and Reinsertion Administration stands at the cusp of becoming the first regionalized hub on the continent of Africa for INL to conduct more direct in-person training and other corrections-based engagement.

INL was originally created in 1978 to reduce drug trafficking into the U.S. from Latin America. Today, INL uses a wide range of tools to counter crime, illegal drugs and instability abroad, including foreign assistance, bilateral diplomacy, multilateral engagement, and reporting, sanctions, and rewards. More information about INL can be found on the bureau’s website.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections prides itself on being a best-in-class organization, with a reputation for effective incarceration and supervision that is known both nationally and internationally,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “I am honored that Morocco’s Delegation of the Penitentiaries and Reinsertion Administration visited Virginia to learn more from us about the accreditation and reaccreditation process, and that the U.S. Department of State selected the VADOC to host this delegation. I thank everyone involved for their spirit of collaboration and hard work throughout the process.”