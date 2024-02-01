CGL Companies Marks Half-a-Century of Success

By CN Staff

MIAMI—CGL Companies (CGL), a leading justice consulting and facilities services company, is proud to announce its 50th anniversary. Founded in 1974 as a justice facility planning and programming firm, CGL has since grown into the largest, most comprehensive criminal justice consulting firm in the world, specializing in providing the highest quality planning, design, program management, and facility maintenance services to the justice industry.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this important milestone,” said Eli Gage, CEO of CGL Companies. “Over the past 50 years, CGL has established itself as a trusted partner to our clients, providing solutions that have helped to shape the industry.”

Joe Lee, COO of CGL Companies, echoed Gage’s sentiments, adding, “We are incredibly proud of the contributions that CGL has made to the justice industry. From our early days providing planning and design services, to our expansion into program management, facility maintenance, and public-private partnerships, we have consistently been leaders in pioneering new ideas and advancements.”

Since its inception, CGL has achieved several important milestones, including the founding of Lee Design & Management in 1993, the merger with Carter Goble Associates in 2002 to create Carter Goble Lee, and the acquisition by Hunt Companies in 2012, establishing CGL Companies.

In 2018, CGL introduced 360 Justice, a comprehensive service offering that provides turnkey support to justice owners to help achieve their project’s fullest potential.

“360 Justice is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. ‘360’ means CGL can assist our clients through every phase of their system’s and facility’s lifetime and beyond,” said Gage. “We are excited to continue to provide our clients with the highest quality services for many years to come.”

CGL is a leading justice firm dedicated to providing criminal justice consulting and maintenance worldwide. With a team of highly skilled professionals, the company provides comprehensive consulting and advisory solutions to justice clients across the globe. CGL is committed to delivering excellence and making a positive impact in the field of justice. To date, CGL has worked in more than 900 counties and municipalities, all 50 states, and more than 20 countries, delivering solutions on more than 2,000 projects.