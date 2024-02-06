Balfour Beatty Opens New California Office in El Centro

By CN

EL CENTRO, Calif.—Balfour Beatty has announced the opening of its El Centro office and expansion of its industry-leading general contracting, at-risk construction management, lease-leaseback and design-build operations in California. Specializing in the delivery of premier educational, justice, federal, and civic buildings throughout the state, the company will leverage its local talent, network and experience to meet the growing demand of both public and private projects in the Imperial Valley.

Balfour Beatty’s El Centro office is a component of Balfour Beatty’s California Buildings operations and joins six regional offices throughout the southern part of the state. As top educational builder and one of the top five general contractors in the public market sector based on revenue by Engineering-News Record California, the new office leverages its 40-year history of delivering best-in-class educational facilities and state-of-the-art public projects throughout the state.

The company’s El Centro operations are led by Senior Vice President, Tim Berry, a Balfour Beatty veteran with 40 years of industry experience and track record of success in the delivery of K-12, civic, and federal projects as well as fostering positive relationships with local clients and partners. Alongside Tim, Balfour Beatty Project Executive, Mark Schull, will also support and oversee local operations. Mark brings more than 22 years of construction experience inclusive of local Lease-Leaseback, Design-Build, and construction management projects.

Focused on values that cultivate team synergy and creating local opportunities, the office will utilize its deep-rooted connections with local clients, partners and subcontractors to further leverage the vast talents of the Imperial Valley trade contractor community.

“I’m thrilled to work with our team in officially expanding our service offerings into El Centro,” said Tim. “We look forward to serving local municipalities and school districts by delivering vital projects that enrich the Imperial Valley community, as well as partnering with the vast talents of the local trade partners.”

Throughout the years, the company has completed over 28 projects throughout Imperial Valley including Imperial Unified School District’s (USD) Frank Wright Middle School, Calexico USD’s Cesar Chavez Elementary School and 25th & Imperial Police Station.

Currently the company’s El Centro operations is working to deliver the new $49.7 million El Centro Police Headquarters which replaces the existing facility built in the 1950s. The state-of-the-art facility features two buildings totaling 44,477 square feet that will allow current employees to receive the best training and working conditions in the area.