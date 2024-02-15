Correctional News is honored and excited to welcome Carol Lanham, AIA, Associate DBIA, CCM to our Editorial Advisory Board. Lanham serves as a Principal, Civic for Lionakis and is also on the firm’s Board of Directors.

Her esteemed background includes five years working for the Federal Court as the Circuit Architect for the Eighth Circuit, US Courts, representing federal court agencies on capital construction projects. As an architect, senior project manager, and market sector leader, Lanham has led large teams in the development of needs assessments, programming, design and construction documents on numerous multi-million-dollar government, courthouse, correctional, and civic projects across the nation.

Lanham holds a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oklahoma and is the Director of Mentorship for the Association for Women in Architecture + Design (AWA+D), Vice Chair of the American Institute of Architects, Los Angeles (AIALA) GO! Committee, member of the national AIA Academy of Architecture for Justice (AAJ) Technology Committee, and she has been a UL Fire Council member since 2008.

Correctional News is enthused to have such an accomplished and experienced professional join our Editorial Advisory Board, and we look forward to the guidance of Carol Lanham’s expert input and opinions moving forward.