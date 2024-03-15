The Iowa Department of Corrections and Director Beth Skinner have announced Zach Carlyle as Communications Specialist, effective March 1, 2024.

He comes to the department with a strong background in media relations, broadcasting, and digital content. Carlyle is coming to the IDOC from his most recent role at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, where he served as the media relations coordinator and broadcaster for the department of athletics. During his five-year stint at Abilene Christian, he served as the main media contact for multiple sports and was the lead broadcast voice of the Wildcats. He generated all digital content for the department, including social media, website stories, features, videos, graphics, and all website maintenance.

Carlyle will serve as the media liaison for the department, and will handle all internal and external communication.

Prior to his time in Texas, he was a graduate assistant at Upper Iowa University, serving in the sports information department as the main media contact for several athletics teams. A native of Grimes, Iowa, Carlyle earned his Bachelor of Science degree in sports communication from Upper Iowa and his master of sports administration from UIU as well. He has moved back up to his home state of Iowa with his wife, Emily, and their son, Tyler.