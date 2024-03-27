CGL Strengthens Justice Consulting Expertise with Strategic Acquisition

By CN Staff

MIAMI—CGL Companies (CGL), the nation’s leading justice consulting and facility maintenance firm, has announced the integration of JFA Associates (JFA), a renowned criminal justice research and analytical company established in 2003. This strategic acquisition will provide CGL with state-of-the-art expertise in forecasting its justice clients’ resource and program needs, as well as unparalleled experience in offender classification, risk assessment, and program evaluation.

By incorporating JFA’s capabilities into its organization, CGL will significantly enhance its capacity to address the specific needs of justice clients. JFA has developed a proprietary software simulation model that accurately projects future inmate population levels, a crucial component of criminal justice system master plans conducted by CGL. This model sets CGL apart from its competitors, as it offers precise and detailed projections, modeling the actual flow of persons through the justice system—unlike the crude, straight-line projections of past trends commonly used in the market—and provides a significant database of 30 years of historical trends and data throughout the U.S. justice system.

Eli Gage, CEO of CGL, expressing his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stated, “The integration of JFA into our organization strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive consulting and advisory solutions to justice clients worldwide. We are excited to leverage JFA’s expertise and advanced simulation model to deliver critical and accurate data helping make a positive impact in the field of justice.”

Furthermore, JFA’s model identifies the impact of different policies on the size and characteristics of future population levels. Its effectiveness has been recognized by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), which has cited it as the most sophisticated and well-established justice system projection model available today. With this acquisition, CGL secures exclusive access to this invaluable tool.

Dr. James Austin and Wendy Ware, Co-Founders of JFA Associates, also commented on the acquisition, saying, “We are thrilled to join forces with CGL and contribute our research and analytical capabilities to their already impressive portfolio. Together, we will continue to provide cutting-edge solutions to justice clients across the globe.”

CGL is a leading justice firm dedicated to providing criminal justice consulting and maintenance worldwide. With a team of highly skilled professionals, the company offers comprehensive consulting and advisory solutions to justice clients globally. To date, CGL has worked in more than 900 counties and municipalities, all 50 states, and more than 20 countries, delivering solutions on more than 2,000 projects.